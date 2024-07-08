Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,025 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 151,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,510. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.