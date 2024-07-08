Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.42. 183,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

