Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 548 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.14. 16,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $201.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

