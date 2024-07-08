Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $13,193,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 236,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

