Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 115 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.