Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.91. The company had a trading volume of 86,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,822. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $542.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

