Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,710 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.28. 76,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,792. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

