Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kadant Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE KAI traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.72. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.
Kadant Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
