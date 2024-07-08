Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 180,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

