Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,873 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VST traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.97. 1,323,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,612. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

