Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,961 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

KHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,587. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

