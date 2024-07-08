Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 569 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

