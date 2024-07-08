Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 625 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 1.5 %

RGEN stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,471. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 480.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.