Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 657 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.0 %

RGA stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.84. 46,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,989. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

