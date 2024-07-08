Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 765 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80,945.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 506,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,213,000 after acquiring an additional 505,908 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 94,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $146.95. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.