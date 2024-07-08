Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,067 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.03. 138,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

