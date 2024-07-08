Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.65. 468,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

