Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $633.21. 155,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.54.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

