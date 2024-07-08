Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. 329,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

