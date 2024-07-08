Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.80. 254,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,164. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

