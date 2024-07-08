Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,404,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 594,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

