Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $376,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. 310,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,680. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

