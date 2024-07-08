Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $403,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 321,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

