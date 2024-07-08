Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 362.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.51. 272,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

