Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

