Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.14. 185,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,436. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.27.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

