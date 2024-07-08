Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 148,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

