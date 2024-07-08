Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,802 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.26. 99,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

