Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

