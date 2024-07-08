Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.89. 900,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.