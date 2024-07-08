Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.84. 268,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,526. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.22.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

