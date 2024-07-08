Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.91. 134,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,072. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $391.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

