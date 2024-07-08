Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

