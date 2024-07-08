Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.53. 685,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,992. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.