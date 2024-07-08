Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 136.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 173,710 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 58.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 118,480 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 277,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

