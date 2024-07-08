Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.50. 124,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,353. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

