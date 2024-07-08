Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

