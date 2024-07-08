Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $112,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $95.26. 122,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,445. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

