Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

