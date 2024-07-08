Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $119,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $5,293,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $25,930,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.19. 407,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,560. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

