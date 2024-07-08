Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $122,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

