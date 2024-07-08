Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $125,000 in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Reliance stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.70. 58,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

