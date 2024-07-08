Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $129,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1 %
TOL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 354,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,635. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
