Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $129,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 200,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

