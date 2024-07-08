Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $131,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

KEYS stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.28. The company had a trading volume of 359,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,669. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

