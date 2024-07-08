Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $133,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 522,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

