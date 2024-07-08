Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $141,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 243,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.