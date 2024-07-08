Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,584,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,429,000 after purchasing an additional 220,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after buying an additional 418,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 316,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,649. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

