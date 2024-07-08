Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $92,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. 1,179,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.