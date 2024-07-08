Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 501,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

